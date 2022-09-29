Europe far-right vs. Africa

‘Post-fascist’ Italy has contempt for Africa

By Damien Glez
Posted on Thursday, 29 September 2022 13:37

Image by Damien Glez

Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to have an impact on African immigration, within the limits imposed by realpolitik.

While in normal times even the most outrageous activists are hesitant to follow Godwin’s example of making comparisons to the Hitler and Mussolini era, they were quick to label the new Italian Iron Lady a fascist. Like a doll wrapped in the tricolour flame so dear to Benito Mussolini nostalgics, Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia party has emerged from Gianfranco Fini’s Alleanza Nazionale, itself a child of the Italian Social Movement, and which is itself a resurgence of the Duce’s dictatorship.

READ MORE Energy: Buoyed by ENI, Italy looks to Africa to free itself from Russian supply

Although observers are waiting until the new Italian government has been formed and its first measures introduced to decide whether it embodies post (or neo) fascism, there is no doubt that the migration issue will be an eminently symbolic challenge. The lower Italian boot and Sicily are indeed situated particularly close to the African coast, especially Libya and Tunisia.

Sovereignist international

A senior member of the Fratelli d’Italia party has already warned against “ethnic substitution” – an alternative way to say “the great replacement” – and the focus will be on ensuring an Italian-Italian birth rate. If the coalition in which Meloni operates gives her a free hand, she will try to make it harder for people to obtain Italian citizenship and tackle illegal immigration, by reserving the funds intended for North-South cooperation for these issues and demanding that Italian ports refuse to receive boats that have rescued migrants in the Mediterranean.

A founding member of the EEC, which became the European Union, Italy, which is now sovereignist, will have to put some water in its chianti. Admittedly, projects to introduce naval blockades and hotspots designed to sort out refugees-candidates for exile as soon as they reach Africa are nothing new within the EU.

Italy, which is anxious to diversify its energy sources, will no doubt try its best to avoid offending countries such as Algeria, which is on the verge of becoming its leading gas supplier.

Lastly, the fight against illegal immigration has been at the heart of Italian policy for some 15 years, with the mixed patrols devised by the Berlusconi-Gaddafi duo, and since 2018 with the Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s “immigration and security” decree law.

READ MORE Africa - Italy: The inner circle of ENI’s CEO Claudio Descalzi

Nothing new for Africa under the Roman sun? Under the rays of Brussels, this far-right ideological wind has certainly blown on other states.

Under the greedy gaze of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and the enticed gaze of France’s Marine Le Pen, the party of Sweden’s Jimmie Åkesson, which steadfastly opposes immigration, came to power on 11 September. It is up to the new pan-Africanist nationalists to appropriately respond to an emerging sovereignist Europe.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

View subscription options
Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

at last

Rwanda: Ten things to know about Félicien Kabuga, alleged financier of the Tutsi genocide

The historic trial of Rwanda’s Félicien Kabuga begins 29 September in The Hague. The former businessman, who was arrested in France in May ... 2020, is accused of having been the financier of the Tutsi genocide and is expected to appear in court after more than 20 years on the run. How did he escape justice for two decades? What was the exact role of this businessman, who was one of the founders of Radio Télévision Libre des Milles Collines - RTLM - (a Rwandan radio station that broadcast from July 1993-July 1994 and played a crucial role in inciting the genocide)? As his trial opens today in The Hague, here is a 10-point portrait of Félicien Kabuga.