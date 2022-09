Eastern and southern Africa are “attractive markets” with “huge potential,” says Ghana-based Osoka. “We can address those markets.” The company is aiming to increase its installed solar capacity from a current 32MW to 400MW by 2025.

African renewable energy providers are scaling up to target commercial and industrial customers as rising prices for fossil fuels prompt a search for cost savings. Nigeria’s Starsight Energy and South African-based SolarAfrica this month agree to merge to create a portfolio of 220MW of operated and contracted generation capacity, and a project pipeline exceeding 1GW.