Algeria: Tebboune relaunches Cevital megaproject blocked by Bouteflika clan

Rwanda: Ten things to know about Félicien Kabuga, alleged financier of the Tutsi genocide
The historic trial of Rwanda’s Félicien Kabuga begins 29 September in The Hague. The former businessman, who was arrested in France in May ... 2020, is accused of having been the financier of the Tutsi genocide and is expected to appear in court after more than 20 years on the run. How did he escape justice for two decades? What was the exact role of this businessman, who was one of the founders of Radio Télévision Libre des Milles Collines - RTLM - (a Rwandan radio station that broadcast from July 1993-July 1994 and played a crucial role in inciting the genocide)? We have this 10-point portrait of Félicien Kabuga.