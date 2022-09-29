Green light

Algeria: Tebboune relaunches Cevital megaproject blocked by Bouteflika clan

By Farid Alilat
Posted on Thursday, 29 September 2022 15:31

The Cevital group’s headquarters in Algiers © Ramzi Boudina/REUTERS

Algeria's President Tebboune has given the private group Cevital the green light to launch an oil production plant. The project aims to generate $2.2bn in sales, including $750m in exports.

In Algeria, a word or a hint is enough to unblock an industrial project that has been on hold for ages. Until 24 September 2022, the Cevital group, which is owned by the Rebrab family, was struggling to get its oilseed crushing plant in Béjaïa, Kabylia, off the ground.

READ MORE Algeria: Who's who in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune inner circle?

That day, while delivering a speech to the country’s wallis and senior officials, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune used this major industrial project – without mentioning it by name – as an example to illustrate the blockages and prohibitions suffered by some 8,500 projects due to administrative red tape or political reasons  dating back to deposed President Bouteflika’s former regime. “This project has been blocked due to a lack of authorisation, even though the factory is already 80% built,” said Tebboune. “It would allow Algeria to produce its own oil within six to seven months. Algerian oil, from the producer to the consumer.”

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

at last

Rwanda: Ten things to know about Félicien Kabuga, alleged financier of the Tutsi genocide

The historic trial of Rwanda’s Félicien Kabuga begins 29 September in The Hague. The former businessman, who was arrested in France in May ... 2020, is accused of having been the financier of the Tutsi genocide and is expected to appear in court after more than 20 years on the run. How did he escape justice for two decades? What was the exact role of this businessman, who was one of the founders of Radio Télévision Libre des Milles Collines - RTLM - (a Rwandan radio station that broadcast from July 1993-July 1994 and played a crucial role in inciting the genocide)? We have this 10-point portrait of Félicien Kabuga.