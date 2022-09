Interest in Egypt’s assets from the wealthy Gulf has been building up over the past months, coinciding with increasing incentives that may cause stakes in the North African nation to be less undervalued in future acquisitions.

Sovereign wealth funds of the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been acquiring government-owned stakes in some of Egypt’s biggest companies over the past months, including shares in Fawry and Commercial International Bank (CIB) snapped up by Abu Dhabi’s ADQ last April.