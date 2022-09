An IMF team arrived in Accra on 26 September to work out government policy reform that could be supported by an IMF package. However, with the economy already under pressure, a mounting cost of living crisis, inflation nearing 35% this year, and the cedi having lost 40% of its value since the beginning of the year, time is of the essence.

Senior figures in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are arguing for an IMF deal, but say they want social programmes and public sector jobs protected. Some may try to exploit these tensions as politically helpful in the run up to elections in 2024.