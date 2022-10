The import bill for rice in West Africa, already high for many countries, promises to soar even higher. In early September, India – the world’s largest exporter of this cereal since 2012, and a major supplier to the West African region – announced that it would limit its exports in favour of its domestic market.

The two measures taken – a ban on the export of broken rice and the introduction of a 20% tax on exports of other types of high-quality rice – are likely to complicate the supply for the majority of West African countries, which are still largely dependent on Indian rice despite their efforts to increase domestic production.

Dependence