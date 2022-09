How will ‘hustler’ Ruto navigate these waters to ensure he keeps his political base satisfied? Here are 12 thorny issues that will influence his first year in office.

1 – Debt

The national debt currently stands at KSh8.4trn ($69.8bn). Ruto has ruled out restructuring, arguing that it will put the country into further financial distress. Instead, he plans to pause borrowing, especially for unbudgeted projects, which he argues has gobbled up more than KSh100bn.