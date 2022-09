The Malawian leader visited the State Department this week for the signing of a $350m grant to improve the country’s roads and land administration. This new Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact comes just one week after US Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power held up Malawi as one of three African countries deserving of public-private investment to help serve its citizens.

Speaking at the MCC signing ceremony on 28 September, Chakwera credited his anti-corruption drive for helping unblock a second compact for Malawi. The MCC previously awarded the country a $350m grant to transform its power sector back in 2012.