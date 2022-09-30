Burkina Faso: Shots heard and soldiers deployed in Ouagadougou

At about 4:30am local time this morning, Friday 30 September, gunfire began to echo through Ouagadougou. According to witnesses, it came from the vicinity of Kosyam, the presidential palace, and Camp Baba Sy, the headquarters of the transitional president, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, and his men.

READ MORE Burkina Faso: The secrets behind the coup against Kaboré

Around this camp, but also at other strategic locations in the capital, such as the United Nations traffic circle, soldiers were deployed in parallel, preventing all comings and goings. The Burkina Radio and Television Broadcasting Company (RTB) is no longer broadcasting. The situation remains confusing and uncertain for the moment.

“The head of state is well and is in Ouagadougou,” a person close to President Damiba told us. This military man took over the country less than a year ago, on 24 January 2022, when he overthrew Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. He justified the seizure of power by the president’s inability to put an end to attacks by jihadist groups.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

But since then, in the face of continuing insecurity, he has struggled to convince sceptics that he is right person for the job. For several weeks now, a certain amount of discontent has been building up against the transitional government, rekindled in recent days by the attack on a convoy in Gaskindé (North), which killed around 10 people.

We will continue to update this story