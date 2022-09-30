coup part 2?

Burkina Faso: Shots heard and soldiers deployed in Ouagadougou

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Friday, 30 September 2022 09:37

Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba at the airport in Dori, Burkina Faso, on June 15, 2022. BURKINA FASO'S PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/Handout via REUTERS.

The situation has been confusing since this morning in the capital of Burkina Faso, where soldiers were deployed overnight around strategic points in the city. President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba is in the capital and is doing well, according to one of his relatives.

At about 4:30am local time this morning,  Friday 30 September, gunfire began to echo through Ouagadougou. According to witnesses, it came from the vicinity of Kosyam, the presidential palace, and Camp Baba Sy, the headquarters of the transitional president, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, and his men.

Around this camp, but also at other strategic locations in the capital, such as the United Nations traffic circle, soldiers were deployed in parallel, preventing all comings and goings. The Burkina Radio and Television Broadcasting Company (RTB) is no longer broadcasting. The situation remains confusing and uncertain for the moment.

“The head of state is well and is in Ouagadougou,” a person close to President Damiba told us. This military man took over the country less than a year ago, on 24 January 2022, when he overthrew Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. He justified the seizure of power by the president’s inability to put an end to attacks by jihadist groups.

But since then, in the face of continuing insecurity, he has struggled to convince sceptics that he is right person for the job. For several weeks now, a certain amount of discontent has been building up against the transitional government, rekindled in recent days by the attack on a convoy in Gaskindé (North), which killed around 10 people.

