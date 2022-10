One morning, Bosaina Samy, a 50-year-old cleaner, went to buy breakfast for her children before heading to work, only to find, upon her return, her house partially demolished by the government.

She is among hundreds of families in Warraq island facing the threat of eviction from their houses and farms to pave way to Egypt’s new mega city, which will be named after the ancient Egyptian deity Houras. Pro-state media occasionally refer to the project as the ‘Manhattan of the Nile’, in reference to the renowned New York borough.