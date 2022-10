Of the two, Kwarteng, of Ghanaian heritage, is seen as the intellectual powerhouse and insouciant in interviews. Truss comes across as awkward and staccato, but as committed ideologically to the radical right project as her finance minister.

In the two weeks Kwarteng and Truss have been in power, the British pound has sunk to its lowest level against the US dollar in 35 years, interest rates on British treasury bonds shot up to their highest level since the global financial crisis of 2008, and the ensuing crisis is reckoned to have added another £18bn ($20bn) a year to interest payments on the government’s debt.

Global disbelief