On 19 September, Speaker Moses Wetangula arrived half an-hour late for the opening ceremony of the week-long induction course for new MPs at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

“Sorry I am late. I was in a meeting with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission [SRC] officers about our salaries and allowances, which need to be resolved urgently,” said Wetangula, whose words were met with lawmakers’ applause.

The SRC, which is mandated to help manage the public wage bill, abolished some of their allowances in July, following a detailed review of the remuneration and benefits allocated to state officers.