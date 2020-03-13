DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'The naira is gone. It's just a matter of time' – Aly-Khan Satchu

Talking Africa podcast

Coronavirus: the economic and political risks for Africa

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Friday, 13 March 2020 16:11

Africa will be hit hard by the coronavirus.

But what are the channels through which the pain will arrive?

The UK’s Overseas Development Institute estimate a $30bn drop in export receipts should oil stay this low for a protracted period.

Spiking bond premiums – and big debt overhangs – are going to make refinancing debt difficult for many African countries.

Healthcare systems, often under-funded and under-staffed, will be tested in the coming months.

