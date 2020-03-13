Coronavirus: the economic and political risks for Africa

Coronavirus impact: “The naira is gone. It’s just a question of when”
Are African policymakers awake to the dangers posed by the conjunction of coronavirus and current continental debt levels?
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'The naira is gone. It's just a matter of time' – Aly-Khan Satchu
