Coronavirus: the economic and political risks for Africa

Africa will be hit hard by the coronavirus.

But what are the channels through which the pain will arrive?

The UK’s Overseas Development Institute estimate a $30bn drop in export receipts should oil stay this low for a protracted period.

Spiking bond premiums – and big debt overhangs – are going to make refinancing debt difficult for many African countries.

Healthcare systems, often under-funded and under-staffed, will be tested in the coming months.

This webinar is in partnership with Invest Africa; you can see a list of their upcoming events here.

