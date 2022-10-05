Tech Metals

European governments in ‘dreamworld’ on lithium supplies, Africa has the solution says AfriTin

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 5 October 2022 09:45

Technicians work at the production line for electric car models of the Volkswagen Group, in Zwickau, Germany, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

European governments aiming for mass conversion to electric car use by 2030 are divorced from reality and need to wake up to the need for more lithium exploration for battery use, AfriTin Mining CEO Anthony Viljoen tells The Africa Report.

With the exception of Australia, which dominates hard-rock lithium mining, “the world has not woken up to the huge disparity in supply and demand” for lithium, Viljoen says in Johannesburg. Europeans are in a “dreamworld. There’s no way your cars will be all-electric by 2030,” or any time soon after.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business