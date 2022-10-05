With the exception of Australia, which dominates hard-rock lithium mining, “the world has not woken up to the huge disparity in supply and demand” for lithium, Viljoen says in Johannesburg. Europeans are in a “dreamworld. There’s no way your cars will be all-electric by 2030,” or any time soon after.
European governments in ‘dreamworld’ on lithium supplies, Africa has the solution says AfriTin
European governments aiming for mass conversion to electric car use by 2030 are divorced from reality and need to wake up to the need for more lithium exploration for battery use, AfriTin Mining CEO Anthony Viljoen tells The Africa Report.