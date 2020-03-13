DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'The naira is gone. It's just a matter of time' – Aly-Khan Satchu

he rises again

The fight for Sanusi’s release is successful

By 'Tofe Ayeni
Posted on Friday, 13 March 2020 17:31

Sanusi and El Rufai pictured today 13 March
Sanusi and El Rufai pictured today 13 March leaving Nasarawa for Abuja. Kaduna State Government picture

At the beginning of the week, Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned and exiled. Today, his release has been ordered and he holds two new positions in Kaduna.

It has only been a few days since Muhammadu Sanusi II was deposed and replaced as Emir by the Kano State government, and sent into exile in Nasarawa State.

But the decision has divided Nigeria’s ruling elites.

President Buhari was accused by former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of ordering the dethronement, telling BBC Hausa that he has it on good authority from state officials that: “President Buhari is interfering in the affairs of Kano State.”

Sanusi’s lawyers went to court to fight the dethronement and exile.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project Nigeria (SERAP) on 11 March sent a complaint to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention over “the arbitrary detention and degrading treatment of deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi (II), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.”

SERAP requested the Group “initiate a procedure involving the investigation of Emir Sanusi’s case, and urgently send an allegation letter to the Nigerian and Kano State authorities … about the legal basis for his arrest, detention, and degrading treatment, each of which is in violation of international law.”

Yesterday, SERAP tweeted at the president:

Today, it has been reported that the a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the release of Sanusi. Upon receiving the information, SERAP said:

Governor of Kaduna and known ally of Sanusi, el-Rufai, has since the dethronement appointed Sanusi to two positions in his state.

KASU is the Kaduna State University, and KADIPA is the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency.

El-Rufia is visiting Sanusi in Nasarawa today, with the Kaduna government official account tweeting pictures of the reunion.

More Politics
We value your privacy

The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.

Settings I Agree