The fight for Sanusi’s release is successful

he rises again

At the beginning of the week, Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned and exiled. Today, his release has been ordered and he holds two new positions in Kaduna.

It has only been a few days since Muhammadu Sanusi II was deposed and replaced as Emir by the Kano State government, and sent into exile in Nasarawa State.

But the decision has divided Nigeria’s ruling elites.

President Buhari was accused by former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of ordering the dethronement, telling BBC Hausa that he has it on good authority from state officials that: “President Buhari is interfering in the affairs of Kano State.”

Sanusi’s lawyers went to court to fight the dethronement and exile.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project Nigeria (SERAP) on 11 March sent a complaint to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention over “the arbitrary detention and degrading treatment of deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi (II), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.”

SERAP requested the Group “initiate a procedure involving the investigation of Emir Sanusi’s case, and urgently send an allegation letter to the Nigerian and Kano State authorities … about the legal basis for his arrest, detention, and degrading treatment, each of which is in violation of international law.”

Yesterday, SERAP tweeted at the president:

Dear @MBuhari Nigerians are calling on you to instruct security agents to immediately release Sanusi Lamido Sanusi from illegal and unconstitutional detention, and to allow him to freely enjoy his fundamental human rights.@ProfOsinbajo @UNHumanRights @UN_SPExperts — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) March 12, 2020

Today, it has been reported that the a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the release of Sanusi. Upon receiving the information, SERAP said:

BREAKING: We urge @NigeriaGov and @MBuhari to immediately obey the order by Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the immediate release of deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who is illegally detained in Awe town, Nasarawa State.@UNHumanRights — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) March 13, 2020

Governor of Kaduna and known ally of Sanusi, el-Rufai, has since the dethronement appointed Sanusi to two positions in his state.

Malam @elrufai welcomes with gratitude the consent of HH Muhammadu Sanusi to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA. KDSG is grateful that he continues to support and assist the realisation of its governance objectives. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 11, 2020

KASU is the Kaduna State University, and KADIPA is the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency.

El-Rufia is visiting Sanusi in Nasarawa today, with the Kaduna government official account tweeting pictures of the reunion.