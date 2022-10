The Joe Biden administration has committed to reframing Africa’s importance to US national security interests, vowing to work “by, with and through” African partners to promote civilian-led, non-violent approaches to conflict resolution whenever possible. The new focus is spelt out in a new National Defense Strategy, which the Biden administration shared with congress in March.

While the document is classified, deputy assistant secretary of defence for African affairs Chidi Blyden outlined its security priorities for Africa in a 12 July testimony before the Senate.

They are: countering violent extremist organisations; strengthening allies and partners to support ‘mutual security objectives’; and addressing strategic competition by US ‘adversaries’, namely Russia and China.