It’s a double for Tidjane Thiam. On 3 October, the former CEO of Crédit Suisse and Prudential, became, in a sense, the former co-founder of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Freedom Acquisition I Corp. The SPAC is soon to undergo a “de-SPAC” transition with Complete Solaria, a solar services, financing and products company based in San Ramon, California.
Finance: A successful bet for Tidjane Thiam’s SPAC
With the announcement of a double transaction, the Franco-Ivorian is on the verge of completing his foray into the delicate world of “exotic” financing.