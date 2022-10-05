Finance man

Finance: A successful bet for Tidjane Thiam’s SPAC

By Aurélie M'Bida
Posted on Wednesday, 5 October 2022 12:36

Tidjane Thiam, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse, gestures as he speaks during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

With the announcement of a double transaction, the Franco-Ivorian is on the verge of completing his foray into the delicate world of “exotic” financing. 

It’s a double for Tidjane Thiam. On 3 October, the former CEO of Crédit Suisse and Prudential, became, in a sense, the former co-founder of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Freedom Acquisition I Corp. The SPAC is soon to undergo a “de-SPAC” transition with Complete Solaria, a solar services, financing and products company based in San Ramon, California.

