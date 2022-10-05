Finance: A successful bet for Tidjane Thiam’s SPAC

It’s a double for Tidjane Thiam. On 3 October, the former CEO of Crédit Suisse and Prudential, became, in a sense, the former co-founder of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Freedom Acquisition I Corp. The SPAC is soon to undergo a “de-SPAC” transition with Complete Solaria, a solar services, financing and products company based in San Ramon, California.