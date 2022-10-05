revenue boost

Kenya eyes higher taxes on the rich to raise revenue

By Herald Aloo
Posted on Wednesday, 5 October 2022 14:05

Kenya's President-elect William Ruto speaks after the Supreme Court upheld his win in Nairobi, Kenya September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

A proposal to increase taxes on Kenya’s super-rich has once again come to the fore, as the new president, William Ruto, continues with his election promise to empower ordinary citizens through the bottom-up economic plan.

In his inaugural speech in parliament on 29 September, Ruto endorsed the introduction of higher taxes for the East African country’s richest citizens as his administration targets more tax revenues, while simultaneously lessening the burden on poorer citizens, traders, and employees during tough economic ties.

“The economic principles of equitable taxation require that the tax burden reflects ability to pay. This is best achieved by a hierarchy that taxes wealth, consumption, income and trade, in that order of preference,” Ruto told the House.

