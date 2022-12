This is part 2 of a 7-part series

He is not the kind of man to let himself be shaken. The serenity of men of the Church, no doubt.

On January 24, the whole country was caught up in the unfolding of the coup d’état against Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, but he did not change his schedule.

Like every day, Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo got up at dawn to pray.