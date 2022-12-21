no holding back

Guinea: Robert Sarah, a prelate with a strong voice

By Marième Soumaré
Posted on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 12:39

Cardinal Robert Sarah, at the Vatican, on 12 March 2013. © Gabriel Bouys/AFP

The Guinean cardinal, an advisor to Pope Francis, is an outspoken critic of the transition in his country and the attitude of the military. At nearly 77, he has lost none of his frankness.

This is part 3 of a 7-part series

The church of Sainte-Rose-de-Lima is said to be one of the oldest churches in Guinea. The Spiritan Fathers built this stone structure in the first half of the 20th century in the village of Ourous, nestled in a far corner of the country near the border with Senegal. Every year, around Christmas, Cardinal Robert Sarah returns to the mountainous area where he was born on 15 June 1945.

The prince of the church leaves the Vatican, where he was appointed cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, to return to the simplicity of his village, this “place cut off from the world” where he lived a happy childhood.

