South Africa: Vodacom data move motivated by spectrum carrot

Credit Suisse: The “irrational story” that sunk Tidjane Thiam
After he left for competitor UBS, former Credit Suisse wealth management star Iqbal Khan was placed under "surveillance", an incredible operation that triggered everything that followed.
By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Monday, 16 March 2020 10:24
Vodacom has instituted cuts to its data services in exchange for the South African government speeding up the auction of high demand spectrum.
The changes will become effective from the start of next month.
From 1 April 2020, Vodacom South Africa customers:
The network provider’s move was prompted by the findings and recommendations of an inquiry into data prices. The inquiry was conducted by the Competition Commission at the urging of economic development minister Ebrahim Patel.
Patel announced the inquiry in 2017, and the Competition Commission published its final report at the beginning of December 2019.
One of the inquiry’s findings was, “Vodacom South Africa is not only a highly profitable business, but it is to such an extent that there is a prima facie case for excessive pricing in terms … of the Competition Act against Vodacom South Africa.”
READ MORE Vodacom coining it with M-Pesa
Vodacom South Africa is the country’s biggest network provider. In addition to South Africa, the Vodacom Group has operations in Tanzania, Kenya – through its joint venture with listed telecoms operator Safaricom – the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Ghana.
In its final report, the Competition Commission noted concerns including:
Although the Vodacom Group’s customers paid competitive tariffs in its other markets, this was not the case for Vodacom South Africa’s clients.
READ MORE Vodafone: ‘We have a keen interest in Ethiopia’ Vivek Badrinath
The sale of coveted spectrum has long been a bone of contention among the country’s biggest network providers. They often cite it as the reason why South Africa has comparatively more expensive data tariffs when contrasted with peers regionally and globally.
Furthermore, the government’s delay in releasing spectrum has seen South Africa lag behind most countries on the continent in switching off its analogue signal to digital. The country missed the 2015 deadline set by the International Telecommunications Union to turn off its analogue signal.
READ MORE Vodacom’s eastern pivot
In its provisional report, the Competition Commission conceded this is a major impediment. “Despite calls for the rapid release of high demand spectrum, this process has been subject to delay and litigation,” read parts of the provisional report.
“… [There] is a risk the assignment process is once more delayed due to departmental restructuring and the withdrawal of legislative changes to the Electronic Communications Act. The other threat … is that digital migration does not proceed rapidly and the spectrum is not available for use even upon assignment.”
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.