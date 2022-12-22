"very influential"

Mali: the Sheriff of Nioro, maker of presidents

By Manon Laplace
Posted on Thursday, 22 December 2022 15:07

The Sheriff of Nioro, in September 2020 © MICHELE CATTANI / AFP

A major religious figure in Sufi Islam, Bouyé Haïdara has become one of the richest businessmen in the country and a key figure for ambitious politicians.

Rare are the occasions that still push Mohamed Ould Cheikh Hamahoullah, 84, to leave Nioro du Sahel, the town in western Mali where he was born. With his palms turned towards the sky, his mouth underlined by a white goatee reminiscent of his father’s, and a black chèche concealing his head, he regularly preaches to thousands of followers from the courtyard of his zawiya (Sufi religious building).

It is estimated that 5-10 million talibés follow the religious leader, who is nicknamed Bouyé Haïdara. He owes this influence to his father, Sheikh Hamahullah. In the 20th century, this Sufi mystic founded Hamallism, a branch of the Tidjane brotherhood, which federated around the struggle against the French colonisers.

