Mali: the Sheriff of Nioro, maker of presidents

This is part 4 of a 7-part series

Rare are the occasions that still push Mohamed Ould Cheikh Hamahoullah, 84, to leave Nioro du Sahel, the town in western Mali where he was born. With his palms turned towards the sky, his mouth underlined by a white goatee reminiscent of his father’s, and a black chèche concealing his head, he regularly preaches to thousands of followers from the courtyard of his zawiya (Sufi religious building).

It is estimated that 5-10 million talibés follow the religious leader, who is nicknamed Bouyé Haïdara. He owes this influence to his father, Sheikh Hamahullah. In the 20th century, this Sufi mystic founded Hamallism, a branch of the Tidjane brotherhood, which federated around the struggle against the French colonisers.