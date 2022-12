This is part 5 of a 7-part series

“There is a time for everything, a time for everything under heaven […]. A time to be silent and a time to speak.” Fridolin Ambongo Besungu knows these lines from Ecclesiastes by heart. But for him, “the time to be silent” never lasts long.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo seems to have an irrepressible bluntness. During a visit to Kikwit on Sunday 29 May, he expressed himself with unflinching frankness. “The Congolese are among the most unfortunate people on earth,” he said.