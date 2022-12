This is part 6 of a 7-part series

What do Ivorians know about Sheikh Aïma Ousmane Diakité? Not much, the man keeps a low profile. But his candour is well known to the public. One episode left a lasting impression. On 21 June 2017, all the country’s political figures and Muslim businessmen gathered at the great mosque of the posh Riviera Golf district. It’s a big crowd for the Night of Destiny, an important moment of the month of Ramadan.

Ousmane Diakité, then executive secretary of the Superior Council of Imams of Côte d’Ivoire (COSIM), had the floor. His preaching focused on unlawful financial gain and corruption. “If you embezzle funds, do not think that you have only disobeyed the law of the Republic. You have also disobeyed the orders of Allah,” he explained in a calm voice that emerges from his graying beard and imposing build.