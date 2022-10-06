Flutterwave wants to follow eNaira with more e-currencies for merchants: CFO

New payment options could be additional national e-currencies or other crypto currencies, subject to national regulations, Bhambani says. “The future is very bright for the eNaira. If it helps merchants to get more revenue then we will endeavour to integrate them.”

“We follow our customers,” Bhambani says. “As more digital currencies come about, our mission is to make the process seamless for merchants.” The potential for further digital penetration in Africa far exceeds that in the rest of the world, he added.