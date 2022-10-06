Virtual Payments

Flutterwave wants to follow eNaira with more e-currencies for merchants: CFO

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 6 October 2022 06:00

The Flutterwave Inc. booth at the Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, 23 February 2022. © Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg via Getty

Nigerian fintech unicorn Flutterwave wants to add more e-currencies as payment options for merchants after adopting Nigeria’s eNaira in September, Chief Financial Officer Oneal Bhambani tells The Africa Report.

New payment options could be additional national e-currencies or other crypto currencies, subject to national regulations, Bhambani says. “The future is very bright for the eNaira. If it helps merchants to get more revenue then we will endeavour to integrate them.”

“We follow our customers,” Bhambani says. “As more digital currencies come about, our mission is to make the process seamless for merchants.” The potential for further digital penetration in Africa far exceeds that in the rest of the world, he added.

