Société Générale: Will new CEO Slawomir Krupa take SoGen out of Africa?

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Friday, 7 October 2022 11:18

French-Polish Slawomir Krupa has been with Société Générale for more than 25 years. ©DR

The profile of Slawomir Krupa, the bank’s future CEO, offers a sharp contrast to the current boss, Frédéric Oudéa. Internally, though, the bank has insisted on the solidity and durability of their African strategy.

For some, a Thomas Buberl-like scenario cannot be ruled out. Promoted CEO of the AXA group in 2016, the German manager, less familiar with the African continent than his predecessor – the very patrician Henri de Castries  – had rather quickly announced the “rationalisation” of the insurance group’s footprint, with the focus on the sale of several African assets: A scenario that was abandoned in the end.

