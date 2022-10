In a letter dated 1 October 2022, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat invited leaders of the Tigray region and the federal government to talks on Sunday 8 October 2022 in South Africa.

Redwan Hussein, the national security advisor of the prime minister, wrote on Twitter that the government “has accepted this invitation, which is in line with our principled position regarding the peaceful resolution of the conflict and the need to have talks without preconditions”.