DRC: Félix Tshisekedi and Joseph Kabila meet for direct talks

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Monday, 16 March 2020 13:34

Joseph Kabila and Félix Tshisekedi
Joseph Kabila and Félix Tshisekedi January 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Olivia Acland

On 12 March, Joseph Kabila went for a meeting at the home of Félix Tshisekedi in which much was discussed, including the axing of the monitoring committee set up under the FCC-CACH agreement.

During a meeting on 12 March, Félix Tshisekedi and Joseph Kabila decided to axe the monitoring committee set up under the FCC-CACH agreement, opting to confer with one another directly and to appoint new envoys to this end. 

On 12 March, Joseph Kabila paid a visit to Félix Tshisekedi at his home in N’Sele. The former president came alone, while his successor was surrounded by his chief of staff, Vital Kamerhe, and special security adviser, François Beya.

According to our sources, over the course of the four-hour meeting, Tshisekedi and Kabila decided to axe the monitoring committee set up under the FCC-CACH agreement [Common Front for Congo and Coalition for Change, respectively]. Via the talks, the two sought to shift to conferring with one another directly and to appoint new envoys to this end, as well as to distance Jean-Marc Kabund-a-Kabund, Augustin Kabuya (CACH) and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary (FCC) from their decision-making.

In addition, Tshisekedi and Kabila agreed to reshuffle the government by 30 June. The number of ministers is expected to decrease from 67 to 50, but could even be reduced to 35.

Tshisekedi lamented the FCC’s attempts to block his political initiatives, with Kabila replying that the party was acting in “self-defence.”

