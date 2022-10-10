Economic integration, green and digital revolutions: Hot topics at the 2022 Africa Financial Industry Summit

The succession of crises that have affected Africa, as well as the entire world, underline the urgency for the continent’s financial industry to position itself in terms of climate (green finance), digitalisation (fintech), and of course to find ways to take advantage of the economic integration promoted by the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

At the second edition of the Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS) – the leading African private sector platform founded by Jeune Afrique Media Group in 2021, with the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC – World Bank Group) and AFIS’ “little sister”, the Africa CEO Forum – private and public sector players will come together to discuss how the African financial industry can adapt to these upheavals and get a handle on them.