Last week, all presidential hopefuls in Nigeria converged at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, to sign a peace accord and restate their commitment to peaceful elections. However, the 70-year-old candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was conspicuously absent as he was said to be resting in London. His running mate, Kashim Shettima, therefore signed the accord on his behalf.

Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.#BAT23 pic.twitter.com/qqPkgSDYjs — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) October 2, 2022

However, this would not be the first time such a thing would be happening.