Are we really free to be, to love and to show who we are without danger? No matter where you are in the world, it is often difficult to answer yes. And perhaps it is even more difficult when you live in an Arab-Muslim country. Yet change is underway, as evidenced by the exhibition “Habibi, The Revolutions of Love” (27 September 2022-19 February 2023), organised at the Arab World Institute (AWI) in Paris.