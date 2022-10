In July, one of Abuja’s largest churches, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, held a special service that attracted thousands of worshippers to its 100,000 capacity building.

Dunamis, which boasts of the largest church auditorium in Africa, took out time to welcome notable politicians in attendance. When Peter Obi was announced, the congregation went into a frenzy of excitement and refused to stop clapping for several minutes despite attempts by the pastor to calm them.