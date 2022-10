Every morning in Yaoundé, the police stop traffic when Martin Mbarga Nguélé’s motorcade passes through, all sirens blaring for the two kilometres that separate his residence in the Bastos district from his office in Nlonkak, downtown. Aside from President Paul Biya, the Delegate General for Cameroonian Security is the only one who still grants himself this privilege from another era. He’s aware of the criticism that this has earned him, but he is, at 90, a man of habit. Nor is he ignorant of the sarcasm that made the rounds of social networks when he celebrated his birthday on 1 July, undoubtedly making him the world’s oldest police officer on active duty. But it takes more than that to shake him up.