cartel capers

OPEC+ production cuts may add additional stress to African oil importers  

By Kanika Saigal
Posted on Thursday, 6 October 2022 15:03

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

An announcement by OPEC+ to cut production targets by 2 million barrels a day will be “extremely negative” for African economies, says Rita Babihuga-Nsanze, chief economist and head of research and strategy at the Africa Finance Corporation.  

“Even countries that typically pass much of the oil price increase to their consumers will have to limit this, given the high rate of inflation and the cost of living crisis,” says Babihuga-Nsanze.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business