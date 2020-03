fresh blood?

A defiant Cavaye Yéguié Djibril said he has no intention of leaving the presidency of the National Assembly, even though the corridors of the Etoudi Palace are rife with rumours of his disgrace.

Cameroon’s National Assembly postponed its plenary session, originally scheduled for 12 March, to 16 March during which its president, Cavaye Yéguié Djibril, 80 years old and in office for 28 years, would have been either re-elected or replaced.

Djibril has been receiving treatment in France since 13 February for a drug allergy.

According to our sources, he left the Percy Army Training Hospital in Clamart, France, on 10 March and checked into a Parisian hotel prior to returning home.

He had with him a discharge certificate and a medical certificate to prove to Air France he could withstand the six hours of flight time.

On 12 March, while his staff were processing his return flight, the parliamentarian made a final visit to the hospital.

His appointment at 10:30 a.m. ended too late for him to board the flight, scheduled to take off at 12:55 p.m.

He was forced, therefore, to postpone his trip, and the flight on 13 Friday, which was two hours longer because of a stopover in Bangui.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Lifetime pension

Djibril does not intend to leave his post, though the corridors of Etoudi Palace are buzzing with rumours of his conduct.

Exasperated at being dismissed at the beginning of each legislature, he signed a decree in 2005, granting himself a tax-free lifetime pension of CFA 18 million per year [27,861 euro], or CFA 1.5 million per month [2,322 euro].

The text stipulates that the pension is “accompanied by benefits in kind, including an allowance for water (CFA 150,000 per month), electricity (CFA 250,000), telephone (CFA 250,000), and 1,000 litres of fuel (valued at the official prices in force), a residence of high standing in Yaounde, furnished and maintained by the National Assembly, a Mercedes vehicle, type 300 or of corresponding make and type, allocated on a permanent basis and renewed every ten years as long as the former president is still alive”.