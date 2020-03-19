African Stock Markets: The Show Must Go On

Angola is collateral damage of coronavirus hit on oil, China
The oil price crash and coronavirus may scupper Angola’s hopes to come out of recession in 2020.
By David Whitehouse, El Mehdi Berrada
Posted on Thursday, 19 March 2020 07:19
The Philippines and Sri Lanka have become the first countries to halt stock market trading on the coronavirus crash.
Investors and analysts say that African markets need to keep the show on the road.
“Panic stricken people believe doing something is better than nothing as it provides a measure of control,” says Fabian de Beer, director of investments at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town. “The risk is that it may in fact signal panic on the part of the authorities which aggravates fear elsewhere.”
Declines in share prices since coronavirus went global has hit equity markets everywhere.
LISTEN Coronavirus: the economic and political risks for Africa
Yet the need to maintain transparency is especially important in emerging markets.
Moses Ojo, chief economist at PanAfrican Capital Holdings in Lagos, agrees.
READ MORE Coronavirus: Why oil-dependent economies must prepare for the worst
For Craig Smith, head of research and property at Anchor Stockbrokers in Johannesburg, closure “undermines the very foundation of the capital markets — it is obviously extremely painful but the market needs to be allowed find equilibrium.”
Global stock exchanges remained open during the 2008 great financial crisis. Stock markets in the US closed in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack in 2001, as many trading and brokerage firms had offices in the World Trade Center and were unable to function.
Yet the coronavirus poses no threat to the physical architecture of today’s markets.
“Nothing good ever comes from placing a veil over a market,” says Harry Broadman, chair of the emerging markets practice at Berkeley Research in Washington.
READ MORE Nedbank bets coronavirus can accelerate shift to digital banking
“South African, Nigerian and Kenyan stock markets should remain open for one main reason —confidence-building, as opposed to panicking,” says David Himbara, a former adviser to Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
On the Casablanca Stock Exchange, MASI, the global index, has lost more than 20% in one week. The Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) excludes market closure at this stage. However, it has decided to modify the thresholds for changes in listed securities.
Since March 17 and until further notice, the maximum upward and downward variation in the price of a financial instrument during a single trading session may not exceed the following thresholds: 4% of the reference price for equity securities listed in continuous mode, 2% of the reference price for equity securities listed in fixed mode and 2% of the reference price for debt securities.
The Casablanca Stock Exchange regulator hopes to limit the haemorrhage and restore some confidence to investors.
Bottom Line: The pain may get worse, but the best long-term course for African equity markets is to stay open.
