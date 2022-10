The economy played a significant role in Kenya’s August 2022 election, and Nigeria’s 2023 polls are set to follow the same pattern. For the first time in a long time in Nigeria, all of the top candidates – the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi – have years of experience in the business world.

But who has the policies to win over the business community, get votes from those seeking work and gain the confidence of investors?