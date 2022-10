Cocoa farmers in Ghana will receive GH¢12,800 ($1,280) per ton, or GH¢800 per 64kg bag for the 2022/2023 production season which begins October 7. That compares with a price of about GH¢858 per bag in Côte d’Ivoire and demands in Ghana for GH¢1,500. The two countries together account for about two-thirds of global cocoa production.