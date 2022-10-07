loose cannon

Museveni’s apology to Kenya: Genuine, or just to save son’s face? 

By Son Gatitu
Posted on Friday, 7 October 2022 18:01

Brigadier Muhoozi Kainerugaba, centre,
Brigadier Muhoozi Kainerugaba, centre, son of President Yoweri Museveni at the Kasenyi SFG camp, east of Kampala in Uganda on 16 August 2012 (AP Photo/Uganda Presidency, File)

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was forced to apologise to Nairobi over his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba's provocative Twitter outbursts at the East African neighbour. What did it take to have a presidential apology and what are the stakes ahead? 

In an unprecedented apology, Museveni distanced his government from Muhoozi’s conduct in what could define Kampala’s relations with Nairobi at the start of President William Ruto’s tenure.

