In an unprecedented apology, Museveni distanced his government from Muhoozi’s conduct in what could define Kampala’s relations with Nairobi at the start of President William Ruto’s tenure.
Museveni’s apology to Kenya: Genuine, or just to save son’s face?
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was forced to apologise to Nairobi over his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba's provocative Twitter outbursts at the East African neighbour. What did it take to have a presidential apology and what are the stakes ahead?