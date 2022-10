pros and cons

Kenya’s President William Ruto has vacated a 10-year ban on importation or cultivation of genetically modified crops (GMO) in the East African country, heralding a new dawn in the country’s shaky agricultural sector. During his third week in office, Ruto used his predecessor’s cabinet (outgoing) to overturn a decision that had been resisted for a decade, but will this be the magic bullet to resolving the perennial food insecurity? Experts are divided on this and the safety of GMOs.