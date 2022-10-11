Zimbabwe: Jailing of opposition MPs points to judiciary capture by Mnangagwa’s government

Sikhala and Sithole were among over a dozen CCC activists arrested in June this year on allegations of inciting public violence during a memorial service of opposition party activist Moreblessing Ali, who was murdered by a Zanu PF member in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, about 25 kilometres from Harare.

Sikhala, an outspoken politician and the legal representative of Ali’s family, was demanding justice to prevail.

Sikhala and Sithole’s bid for freedom failed when they were denied bail for the 5th time on Wednesday 5 October. Represented by the country’s top human rights lawyers – Beatrice Mtetwa and Jeremiah Bhamu -, Sikhala and Sithole have been denied bail twice at the High Court and three times at the lower court.