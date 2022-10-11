"rule by law"

Zimbabwe: Jailing of opposition MPs points to judiciary capture by Mnangagwa’s government

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 13:40

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, legislators of Zimbabwe's main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have been locked up at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in the capital Harare for over 100 days without trial. Many say it’s another move by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to silence dissenting voices, and proof of its state capture.

Sikhala and Sithole were among over a dozen CCC activists arrested in June this year on allegations of inciting public violence during a memorial service of opposition party activist Moreblessing Ali, who was murdered by a Zanu PF member in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, about 25 kilometres from Harare.

Sikhala, an outspoken politician and the legal representative of Ali’s family, was demanding justice to prevail.

READ MORE Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa’s attempt to establish a one-party state has failed

Sikhala and Sithole’s bid for freedom failed when they were denied bail for the 5th time on Wednesday 5 October. Represented by the country’s top human rights lawyers – Beatrice Mtetwa and Jeremiah Bhamu -, Sikhala and Sithole have been denied bail twice at the High Court and three times at the lower court.

