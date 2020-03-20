Nigerian Central Bank’s economic package is “too tiny to matter”

The journey to better protecting Nigerian consumers
Chief Executive of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) of Nigeria gave The Africa Report an interview exploring his work and plans for the future of the Commission.
By Oluwatosin Adeshokan
Posted on Friday, 20 March 2020 08:38
The response of Nigeria's cental bank to the coronavirus pandemic shows the scale of the problem has not yet been grasped.
Between the global coronavirus pandemic and the oversupply of oil by Saudi Arabia and Russia, Nigeria’s economy is taking a battering.
As the price of crude oil went below $30, the naira was hit by more selling.
The central bank announced six policy responses.
But economists and policy experts believe the CBN fails to address the more essential problems of the economy.
READ MORE: Nigeria needs managed depreciation to limit coronavirus, oil double whammy
The Nigerian economy has many fundamental problems, and it is feared that the interventions announced by CBN will do nothing to fix them in the long term. The announced policy intervention does nothing to allay fears, particularly with regards to the naira.
According to Adedayo Bakare, an economist and investment researcher at Afrinvest, the CBN is not addressing issues in the foreign exchange markets or the problems local industries currently have in accessing forex to go about their business.
There are a few wins, like restructuring of loans around oil and gas and manufacturing. But the CBN changes seem minor.
READ MORE: How coronavirus and the global oil price war can impact Nigeria
Historically, Nigeria’s central bank has been too slow to deal with problems. For some experts, this is the perfect time to devalue the currency and restructure the economy.
But the CBN vehemently claims that market fundamentals do not support such a move.
Instead, the government response has been to propose a 1.5 trillion naira budget cut (around $5bn).
A sustained slump threatens to take Nigeria back to its recession in 2016.
Bakare explains that this is the best time to devalue the currency and start over from scratch.
Bottom Line: Nigeria’s fund may be to small to meaningfully support the economy – and an opportunity to devalue the currency is being missed.
