Within the inner circle of Benin’s President Patrice Talon, mentioning his son’s first name elicits the same response: the two men move to different corridors and stick to their own field of expertise. The 36-year-old son, Lionel, likes to be in front of the cameras when he receives a VIP reception at the sports and cultural centre Eya, which he founded in Cotonou. However, this businessman with a passion for football and music is also very secretive.

His close friends insist that he does not interfere in politics – just like the head of state does not interfere, or at least no longer interferes, in the family group’s affairs.