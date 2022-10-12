Broken Tools

Nigeria, Ghana exposed by global rate hikes, South Africa can weather storm, say economists

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 06:00

Economists expect US dollar stength to continue through 2023 at least. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The prospect of global interest rates staying higher for longer compounds the pressures on policymakers in Nigeria and Ghana, while South Africa can take the strain, economists say.

Higher US Federal Reserve rates to combat inflation have pushed global stock markets into retreat. In comparison with the last rapid Fed rate hiking cycle in 2004-2006, many African economies are now much more integrated with the global financial cycle, primarily through eurobond issuance, says Mark Bohlund, senior credit research analyst at REDD Intelligence in London. That makes them more vulnerable to higher US rates and a stronger dollar, he says.

READ MORE IMF, World Bank, finance officials: Can they tame food price hikes?

The economic impact will be felt across the continent, with a number of countries seeking support from the IMF and World Bank in the coming months.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business

Mauritius Minister of Finance Renganaden Padayachy
moving up

‘Mauritius is catalysing finance for Africa’ says Finance Minister Padayachy

Mauritius is the African poster child for development through trade; now it wants to take its experience back to the continent says Renganaden ... Padayachy, Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Development . In this in depth interview he calls for immigration to help boost Mauritius's falling demography, and explains the unconventional policies used by the Central Bank in 2020 to save the hotel sector, and avoid sparking a run on the banks.