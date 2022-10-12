Nigeria, Ghana exposed by global rate hikes, South Africa can weather storm, say economists

‘Mauritius is catalysing finance for Africa’ says Finance Minister Padayachy
Mauritius is the African poster child for development through trade; now it wants to take its experience back to the continent says Renganaden ... Padayachy, Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Development . In this in depth interview he calls for immigration to help boost Mauritius's falling demography, and explains the unconventional policies used by the Central Bank in 2020 to save the hotel sector, and avoid sparking a run on the banks.