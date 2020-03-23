Lessons from Ebola help Olam respond to coronavirus

Kenya’s Naivas: Setting up shop for foreign investors
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 23 March 2020 10:49
The outbreak of Ebola in west Africa in 2014-16 has left food and agri-business company Olam ready to respond quickly to the coronavirus pandemic, Ventkatamani Srivathsan, CEO for Africa and the Middle East, told The Africa Report.
Due to Ebola, the company is well stocked with protective masks and cleaning agents, Srivathsan said while working from home in Singapore, where Olam is based.
Temperature controls for people entering Olam buildings and hygiene protocols have been quickly rolled out, he said. The company has been able to supply masks and thermometers for health workers in hospitals in Gabon. The key issue is “inventory planning,” he said. “We started early.”
West Africa’s 2014–2016 Ebola epidemic was the largest since the virus was first discovered in 1976. It began in Guinea before spreading to Sierra Leone and Liberia. A further outbreak in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo started in 2018.
Olam operates in 25 countries across Africa, as well as in the Middle East and South America.
The company, which doesn’t have any manufacturing operations in China, has been able to keep manufacturing running, Srivathsan said.
The company in January announced a plan to separate its operations into food ingredients and global agri-business units. Olam, which trades in Singapore, said it might list the units as two separate entities. That strategy has not been fundamentally changed by coronavirus, Srivathsan said.
It’s too early to start to quantify the financial impact of the pandemic on the company, he said. The collapse in oil prices will lower Olam’s energy costs, while affecting countries such as Nigeria which now face “huge headwinds,” he said.
Bottom Line: Olam’s experience with Ebola and broken supply chains leave it in a stronger operational position than many younger companies.
