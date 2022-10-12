property problems

Nigeria’s new pension-to-mortgage policy unlikely to ‘move the needle’

By Temitayo Lawal
Posted on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 12:27

Children are seen at the entrance of a wooden stilt house at the Makoko fishing community in Lagos, Nigeria February 26, 2022. Picture taken February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Earlier this month, Nigeria’s pension regulatory body, The Nigerian Pension Commission (PenCom), announced a new policy that would allow active workers to spend up to 25% of their pension savings domiciled with several private pension fund administrators (PFAs) as down payment for a residential mortgage.

With this policy, the commission hopes to tackle housing or home ownership challenges among the country’s workers.

Applicants, together with their employers, must have contributed to their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) for a cumulative minimum period of five years to be eligible. Contributors to the Micro Pension Plan (MPP), a new pension scheme launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 for entrepreneurs and informal sector workers, must also have cumulatively remitted for at least five years. Couples can also jointly apply as long as they satisfy the requirements individually.

However, the policy is unlikely to “move the needle”, say some.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business

Mauritius Minister of Finance Renganaden Padayachy
moving up

‘Mauritius is catalysing finance for Africa’ – Padayachy

Mauritius is the African poster child for development through trade; now it wants to take its experience back to the continent says Renganaden ... Padayachy, Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Development . In this in depth interview he calls for immigration to help boost Mauritius's falling demography, and explains the unconventional policies used by the Central Bank in 2020 to save the hotel sector, and avoid sparking a run on the banks.