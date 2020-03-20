DRC-Angola: Tshisekedi and Lourenço locked in oil struggle

Angola: Finance Minister Vera Daves has one of Africa’s toughest jobs
When she took over as Angola’s Finance Minister last October, Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves had the gargantuan task of restructuring Africa’s fifth biggest economy.
By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Friday, 20 March 2020 12:39
Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi is growing impatient with the sluggish pace of negotiations with his Angolan counterpart João Lourenço for an offshore oil production-sharing agreement.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has laid claim to a portion of Angola’s offshore oil operations since 2003 and Félix Tshisekedi is starting to show signs of irritation over the sluggish pace of negotiations with his counterpart João Lourenço.
According to a ruling by the UN convention on maritime borders, up to half of the oil currently being pumped by Angola lies in Congolese waters.
During a trip to Washington DC from 1 to 3 March, the Congolese president used a speech at the US Chamber of Commerce as an opportunity to talk behind the scenes with James R. Dunlap, Africa Advisor for ExxonMobil, one of the companies operating Angola’s oil blocks.
Kinshasa hopes to get these companies on board in bilateral negotiations regarding DRC’s loss of revenues.
On 5 January, during a meeting in Benguela, Angola, the two heads of state agreed to create a commission tasked with defining the terms and conditions under which the zone of common interest, established in 2009 to implement shared ownership of production, will operate.
In the DRC the matter has been entrusted to José Sele Yalaghuli, Minister of Finance, Rubens Mikindo Muhima, Minister of Hydrocarbons, and Nicolas Kazadi, Ambassador-at-Large for Tshisekedi.
