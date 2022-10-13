Mário Caetano João, Angola’s Minister of Economy and Planning, answered our questions from Bali, Indonesia. Interviewed in early October, he was attending the third edition of the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE), an international meeting created in 2018 by the Southeast Asian country to promote the potential of sectors based on creativity and innovation, including the cultural industry, new technologies and tourism.
Angola: ‘Money alone does not make for development’ – Mário Caetano João
Growth, relations with China, agricultural boom... Angola’s economy minister highlights the effect of the reforms undertaken by President Lourenço, while recognising that more needs to be done.