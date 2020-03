corona chronicles

We hope – wherever this reaches you – that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.

In this unprecedented time of a global public health emergency, we are reorganising our editorial coverage and network of correspondents to ensure that you will find accurate and authoritative news and analysis of the coronavirus pandemic on our daily digital service.

We will report on how it affects Africa directly on the medical front but also its indirect consequences as economies around the world slow down and markets are thrown into turmoil.

Our coverage of the pandemic will run alongside our award-winning coverage of business, political and security.

And it will also be available free to our growing community of readers, now numbering over a million a month.

In our digital edition you will find:

Expert analysis on the spread and risks of the coronavirus from acknowledged health professionals working in Africa and the international system

Accurate information on what you can do to protect yourselves, your communities and your enterprises

Reports from our correspondents in Lagos, Nairobi, Johannesburg and beyond on how governments, civic activists and corporations are responding across Africa

Insights on how the pandemic is changing the way we live and economies work as well as how to adapt to these developments

Analysis on what this crisis means for Africa’s place in the international order, the UN system, the IMF and World Bank, the financial markets and the changing shape of global capitalism.

Above all, we want our coverage to be compelling reading as well as a functional guide to fast-paced developments.

As this crisis unfolds, we want to listen to you the readers to send us your reports of what is happening on the ground, your practical concerns and your critical questions.

Ask us questions, send us information — we want to hear from you on Facebook and on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Most importantly, we want hear how people are working together to protect communities and to strengthen public health systems. We can use the new technological capacity of the media to inspire solidarity and save lives.

We are committed to working with you at this time.