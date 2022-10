Following the devastating conflict at the Rwanda-DRC border in June this year, authorities have taken the step to limit border crossings to seven hours a day, from 24 hours previously, hurting thousands of small and medium traders whose livelihoods depended on trading across the border.

Official statistics for informal trade between Rwanda and the DRC for the first two quarters are yet to be released, but cross-border traders say they are feeling the pinch as a result of the tensions between the two countries.